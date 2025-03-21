In celebration of its 50th anniversary in Indonesia, Shimizu Corporation launched the SHIMIZU Premium Interview series in collaboration with The Jakarta Post in 2023.

The six-part series provided an insightful platform that not only reflected on Shimizu's half-century journey, but also engaged with key partners and shared inspiring stories of collaboration as well as innovation to meet the evolving needs of the current customers & society.

The series began with an inaugural dialogue between Santini Group and Shimizu, the construction and investment partners of the Trinity Tower project.

A high-rise building, the Trinity Tower reflects a harmonious blend of Japanese precision and Indonesian artistry, becoming a testament to what collaboration can achieve.

The succeeding dialogue with Surya TOTO highlighted how Japanese craftsmanship and innovation have raised the standard of living in Indonesia, while the third dialogue with Rodamas Group explored the need for agility and innovation to remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

The following interview with Travelio highlighted the company’s entrepreneurial journey demonstrated how bold ideas can transform industries, while the fifth iteration with the Budiman family emphasized the power of collaboration in improving not only economies but also cultures between different countries.

The series concluded with Blibli, whose shared values of customer-centric innovation and commitment to sustainability aligned with Shimizu's Beyond Construction vision.

The series was created in hopes that it could illuminate the immense potential of partnerships in driving progress. These dialogues have shown that when expertise, creativity, and mutual respect converge, the results can transcend individual achievements to create lasting value for society.

As Shimizu and its partners continue to push boundaries, it will be exciting to see how cross-sector collaboration shapes a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow for Indonesia.