Japanese tech firm NTT Data scales up Jakarta data center capacity

Japanese tech firm NTT Data launched a new data center facility in Jakarta on Nov. 3, 2026. (NTT Data/-)

NTT Data's expansion comes as demand for data center capacity rises in Indonesia, fueled by accelerating AI development.

J apanese tech company NTT Data has expanded its data center capacity in Jakarta with the opening of a new facility to help meet the rising demand for cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services.

The new facility, called Jakarta 2 Annex Data Center (JKT2A), has a capacity of 12 megawatts (MW) and combines cooling technologies, power infrastructure and carrier-neutral connectivity to support hyperscale, enterprise and high-density computing workloads.

It is located within NTT Global Data Centers’ Jakarta campus and extends the ecosystem established by JKT2 in Jakarta, which hosts more than 240 network service providers, along with JKT-IX, a major cloud service provider, as well as critical submarine cable connections.

Yasuhiro Kajiki, managing director, Japan and APAC for NTT Global Data Centers, said that the opening of JKT2A served as an important milestone for the company’s business in Indonesia.

“We are creating a more connected and resilient data center platform that gives our clients greater flexibility as their infrastructure needs evolve,” he said, as quoted in a press release on Tuesday.

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NTT Global Data Centers CEO Doug Adams described Indonesia as one of the most dynamic digital economies in Southeast Asia that had created significant demand for scalable, highly connected digital infrastructure.