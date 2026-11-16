ASEAN signs digital economy pact to boost cross-border trade

ASEAN economic ministers perform the bloc's traditional handshake during the signing ceremony for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), held alongside the 28th ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting in Manila on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The agreement is expected to enter into force in early 2027. (Courtesy of/Office of the Coordinating Economy Ministry)

The agreement, expected to enter into force in early 2027, will harmonize rules for digital trade, services and innovation.

S outheast Asian nations signed a landmark digital economy agreement on Saturday, setting common rules for digital trade and payments as the region seeks to deepen economic integration and unlock more value from its fast-growing online economy.

The 11 ASEAN member states signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) in Manila during the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council meeting ahead of the regional leaders' summit.

The agreement is expected to help expand the region's digital economy to US$2 trillion by 2030, President Prabowo Subianto said during the 49th ASEAN Summit plenary session in Manila on Sunday.

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“Following the signing, Indonesia will prioritize expediting the ratification process, preparing domestic regulations and strengthening coordination across government agencies to ensure the country is ready to implement the agreement,” Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement on Saturday.

The government would also identify regulatory changes needed to meet the pact’s commitments and strengthen institutional capacity and digital infrastructure, he continued.

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The deal also formed part of the country's broader push to align its regulatory framework with international standards as it pursues membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he added.