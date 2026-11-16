FTSE Russell excludes 14 Indonesian stocks, maintains emerging market status

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London-based global index provider FTSE Russell has removed 14 Indonesian stocks flagged for high shareholding concentration (HSC) from its global indexes while maintaining the country’s status in the secondary emerging market.
ondon-based global index provider FTSE Russell has removed 14 Indonesian stocks flagged for high shareholding concentration (HSC) from its global indexes while maintaining the country’s status in the secondary emerging market.
In its quarterly review published on Friday, FTSE Russell announced that stock deletions across all market capitalization categories were set to take effect on Dec. 21.
The index provider removed one stock, Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), from its large-cap category and two stocks, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (MTEL) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG), from its mid-cap category.
In the small-cap category, FTSE Russell also dropped two stocks, PT Mitra Adiperkasa (MAPI) and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia (TKIM).
The remaining nine deleted stocks are from the micro cap category, including PT Tempo Scan Pacific (TSPC) and Bank Mayapada Internasional (MAYA).
These stocks were dropped due to high ownership concentration. According to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), 383 listed equities currently fall under this category and have also been removed from the local benchmark index.
Read also: IDX tightens screening, flags 383 stocks for concentrated ownership
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