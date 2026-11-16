Govt reaffirms capital market reforms to win back foreign investors

A security officer adjusts the Indonesian flag beside the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) logo at the IDX building on Jl. Jend. Sudirman in South Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T he government has vowed to bolster ongoing capital market reforms as it seeks to address foreign investors' concerns over Indonesia’s market transparency and quality.

In a video statement published on Friday, Deputy Coordinating Economy Minister Dradjad Hari Wibowo delivered a message to foreign investors and all stakeholders in the Indonesian stock market, saying that the government “is extremely committed” to undertaking the necessary reforms.

“These reforms are aimed not only at addressing your concerns; we listen to your concerns, but more importantly, because we understand that the stock market and our financial markets [are] a very instrumental element of our economy,” he said in English.

More than 34 million Indonesian citizens were invested in the stock market, he added, while emphasizing the administration’s commitment to protecting the value of their investment “by doing substantial reforms”.

Dradjad went on to say that his office had discussed several measures with market authorities, including the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), particularly in improving market transparency and surveillance.

The first one is taking steps aimed at increasing the value of listed companies, such as through supportive economic policies and the so-called debottlenecking task force, which is designed to resolve business hurdles and streamline regulations.

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Secondly, Dradjad urged the OJK and the IDX to expedite the decision-making process when market irregularities are detected.