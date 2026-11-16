The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Outlook of the national palm oil sector in 2027

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Outlook of the national palm oil sector in 2027

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, official data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and a revised 1.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

Reuters
Tokyo
Mon, November 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A bicycle rider passes an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2nd L) and numbers of Asian markets in Tokyo on September 17, 2020. Japan's central bank on September 17 said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office. A bicycle rider passes an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2nd L) and numbers of Asian markets in Tokyo on September 17, 2020. Japan's central bank on September 17 said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office. (Agence France Presse/Kazuhiro Nogi)

J

apan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the July-September quarter, reflecting weak consumer spending as higher living costs forced households to tighten their budgets.

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, official data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and a revised 1.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The decline is the first in four quarters and underscores the uneven nature of Japan's economic recovery, with households remaining vulnerable to persistent inflation despite rising wages.

Still, policymakers are unlikely to view the weakness as a brake on Japan's moderate recovery, with resilient corporate activity, rising real wages and robust demand for artificial intelligence-related investment underpinning growth.

"While growth was indeed negative this time, there is no need to be overly pessimistic about the result," said Kento Minami, senior economist at Daiwa Securities. "My impression is that moderate growth is probably continuing."

Minami also said the results are unlikely to derail the Bank of Japan's tightening path, as the central bank remains focused on inflation risks, adding that firm domestic price pressures and a global backdrop of higher interest rates leave little room for a dovish policy shift.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The reading translated into a quarterly fall of 0.02 percent, compared with the median estimate of a 0.1 percent increase.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, fell 0.3 percent, compared with a market estimate of a 0.2 percent decline.

Persistent price pressures and poor weather, including heavy rain and typhoons during the quarter, hurt household spending. Demand for automobiles and air conditioners retreated following the temporary boost in the previous quarter from tax and regulatory changes.

"Strong wage growth should support consumption, but higher prices linked to Middle East tensions will continue to squeeze household purchasing power," said Masato Koike, senior ⁠economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

Capital spending, a key driver of private demand, rose 1.6 percent, versus a market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase, backed by investment in labour-saving technologies and AI-related projects.

Net external demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.6 percentage point off growth, compared with a market forecast for a 0.4 percentage point drag on GDP growth.

Imports rose sharply as oil and other energy purchases recovered after Japan diversified procurement following disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East.

"Looking ahead, improvements in the employment and income environment, as well as the effects of various policy measures, are expected to support a gradual recovery in the economy," Japanese economy minister Minoru Kiuchi said in a statement.

"However, it will be necessary to continue closely monitoring the impact of the Middle East situation," he said.

 

 

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

Related Article

Consumer confidence up in October despite cautious spending

Bloodbath: Trump's Republicans may not recover until 2032

Police probe alleged trafficking in Russian military recruitment

Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake

How worried should we be about the global economy?

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

More in Business

 View more
A bicycle rider passes an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2nd L) and numbers of Asian markets in Tokyo on September 17, 2020. Japan's central bank on September 17 said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office.
Economy

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks

Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech on Thursday during the Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey.
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges
James Riady (left), Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (center) and Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara“ Sirait (right) attend a press conference on Friday following the monthly diplomatic breakfast at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister.
Economy

James Riady urges ‘confidence’ in Indonesia’s business potential

Highlight
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) welcomes Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto (left) during the 49th ASEAN summit retreat sessions in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

RI apologizes to ASEAN for haze
A man (top L) climbs a flagpole as he attempts to raise a Free Aceh Movement flag alongside the Indonesian national flag during a rally outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, on August 15, 2026. Thousands of people gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) peace agreement, which ended nearly three decades of conflict. The raising of the separatist-linked flag, although not explicitly banned by the 2005 peace deal, remains a highly controversial issue, with central government authorities often prohibiting its display.
Editorial

Give Aceh peace a chance
Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech during Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 12, 2026.
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges

The Latest

 View more
Culture

Louis Vuitton reminds the world of ‘Art of Travel’
Economy

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks

Asia & Pacific

Trade war, Pax Silica in focus at ASEAN summit ahead of Trump arrival
Sports

England made statement by beating world champions Spain: Tuchel
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze
Society

Todung named honorary member of PKBI family planning group
Politics

Prabowo on overseas trips with no interim amid vacant VP post
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.