Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks

A bicycle rider passes an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2nd L) and numbers of Asian markets in Tokyo on September 17, 2020. Japan's central bank on September 17 said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the virus-hit economy gradually picks up, with no big changes announced the day after new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office. (Agence France Presse/Kazuhiro Nogi)

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, official data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and a revised 1.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

J apan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the July-September quarter, reflecting weak consumer spending as higher living costs forced households to tighten their budgets.

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, official data showed on Monday, compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and a revised 1.7 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The decline is the first in four quarters and underscores the uneven nature of Japan's economic recovery, with households remaining vulnerable to persistent inflation despite rising wages.

Still, policymakers are unlikely to view the weakness as a brake on Japan's moderate recovery, with resilient corporate activity, rising real wages and robust demand for artificial intelligence-related investment underpinning growth.

"While growth was indeed negative this time, there is no need to be overly pessimistic about the result," said Kento Minami, senior economist at Daiwa Securities. "My impression is that moderate growth is probably continuing."

Minami also said the results are unlikely to derail the Bank of Japan's tightening path, as the central bank remains focused on inflation risks, adding that firm domestic price pressures and a global backdrop of higher interest rates leave little room for a dovish policy shift.

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The reading translated into a quarterly fall of 0.02 percent, compared with the median estimate of a 0.1 percent increase.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, fell 0.3 percent, compared with a market estimate of a 0.2 percent decline.

Persistent price pressures and poor weather, including heavy rain and typhoons during the quarter, hurt household spending. Demand for automobiles and air conditioners retreated following the temporary boost in the previous quarter from tax and regulatory changes.

"Strong wage growth should support consumption, but higher prices linked to Middle East tensions will continue to squeeze household purchasing power," said Masato Koike, senior ⁠economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

Capital spending, a key driver of private demand, rose 1.6 percent, versus a market forecast for a 1.5 percent increase, backed by investment in labour-saving technologies and AI-related projects.

Net external demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.6 percentage point off growth, compared with a market forecast for a 0.4 percentage point drag on GDP growth.

Imports rose sharply as oil and other energy purchases recovered after Japan diversified procurement following disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East.

"Looking ahead, improvements in the employment and income environment, as well as the effects of various policy measures, are expected to support a gradual recovery in the economy," Japanese economy minister Minoru Kiuchi said in a statement.

"However, it will be necessary to continue closely monitoring the impact of the Middle East situation," he said.