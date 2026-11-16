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RI-Canada CEPA to scrap duties on 3,100 tariff lines next month

The bilateral deal marks a new phase in Indonesia-Canada economic ties, while a broader ASEAN-Canada trade pact could further widen market access for businesses across the region.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, November 16, 2026

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Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu on Nov. 14 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila to discuss bilateral trade ties and the implementation of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA). Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto meets with Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu on Nov. 14 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila to discuss bilateral trade ties and the implementation of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA). (Coordinating Economic Ministry/-)

I

ndonesia expects bilateral trade with Canada to multiply following the implementation of the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CEPA) on Dec. 1, as the government seeks to expand export access and attract investment from North America.

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the agreement would improve market access for Indonesian products, strengthen their competitiveness and deepen the country's integration into global supply chains.

"We hope the agreement can be fully utilized by businesses in both countries, both to increase trade and expand investment in strategic sectors," Airlangga said in a statement on Sunday, during a meeting with Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.

Indonesia had completed the ratification of the ICA-CEPA through a presidential regulation and formally notified the Canadian government through a diplomatic note in October, Airlangga said. The agreement will eliminate import duties on 3,100 tariff lines when it takes effect.

The two countries also plan to expand cooperation in critical minerals and downstream processing, including sustainable mineral production and the development of an electric vehicle battery ecosystem.

Other potential areas include renewable energy, electricity grid modernization, small modular reactor technology and digital infrastructure.

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To capitalize on the agreement, the two governments have agreed to organize a Trade and Investment Summit in 2027 to connect businesses and investors and identify opportunities for cooperation.

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