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Singapore power export delay risks derailing solar projects

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, November 16, 2026

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Energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction site of the 100-gigawatt-peak (GWp) Gilimanuk solar power plant on Aug. 25 in Jembrana, Bali. Energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction site of the 100-gigawatt-peak (GWp) Gilimanuk solar power plant on Aug. 25 in Jembrana, Bali. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

T

he government’s plan to postpone electricity exports to Singapore undermines the projects meant to supply green energy, raising questions over developers’ willingness to build solar power plants without confirmed buyers.

Indonesia could not yet export electricity, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said earlier this month, citing the need to secure domestic demand.

The minister’s remarks follow earlier comments that pricing was the main obstacle to planned solar power exports to Singapore. The government is negotiating a “mutually beneficial price agreement”, with the authority to set export prices resting with the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 2, Bahlil said Indonesia remained open to exporting electricity but would prioritize domestic needs if buyers were unwilling to meet its price.

The Institute of Essential Services Reform (IESR) CEO Fabby Tumiwa said that, while prioritizing domestic electricity demand was a valid justification, it remained unclear how long the delay would last.

“Domestic electricity demand is bound to grow; projections suggest an annual growth rate exceeding 7 percent, higher than the initial estimates in the RUPTL,” Fabby told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday, referring to the latest Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) of state electricity provider PLN.

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He also pointed out that if Batam and the neighboring regions of Bintan and Karimun, which lie just south or Singapore, faced a power crisis, the issue should be addressed by PLN Batam.

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