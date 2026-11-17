A shopper walks past a shelf displaying Ultra Milk products at a supermarket in a shopping center in Cipinang Besar Selatan, East Jakarta, on May 31. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Indonesian households have been grappling with weak spending power, as reflected in the shrinking share of consumer spending in total GDP, from 53.32 percent in second quarter to 51.97 percent in third quarter.

Despite accelerating bank lending, growth in consumer loans remains sluggish amid subdued household demand.

The Financial Services Authority (OJK) revealed that overall bank credit growth reached 13.26 percent year-on-year (yoy) in September, bringing the total loans to Rp 9.24 quadrillion (US$506.1 billion).

However, consumer credit only grew 4.86 percent yoy, lagging far behind investment loan growth at 23.2 percent and working capital loan growth at 11.89 percent.

OJK banking supervision chief executive Dian Ediana Rae acknowledged that household financing continued to face challenges, particularly regarding spending power, income expectations and caution about taking on new debt.

“The OJK is constantly monitoring developments in consumer credit, which is still growing at a more moderate pace than investment credit and working capital credit,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Dian noted that credit growth was driven not only by banks’ capacity to provide financing, but also by the real sector's ability to absorb and use that financing productively.

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“By the end of 2026, the OJK projects that the banking intermediation function will remain on its targeted trajectory,” he stated, adding that the OJK would continue to monitor developments in intermediation to “maintain financial system stability and support economic growth”.