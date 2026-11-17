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Indonesia insists that regional electricity interconnection respect national sovereignty, pushing the “principle of mutual benefit” in ASEAN Power Grid (APG) discussions at the 49th ASEAN Summit.
ndonesia has insisted that regional electricity interconnection must respect national sovereignty, pushing the “principle of mutual benefit” in ASEAN Power Grid (APG) discussions at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila.
Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said regional electricity integration must respect each member state's regulations and national interests.
“In discussions regarding the ASEAN Power Grid, Indonesia emphasizes the importance of the principle of mutual benefit, while ensuring that the regulations and national interests of each country are respected,” he said in a statement issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Sunday.
This principle serves as the foundation for Indonesia’s efforts to promote sustainable regional electricity integration.
“Through the Prosperity Corridors, we are working to strengthen connectivity across markets, energy systems, infrastructure, technology and finance to foster more resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, who is hosting the summit, said in his opening address at the plenary session at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).
ASEAN’s economic competitiveness would be tested by developments in technology, trade, energy demand and supply chains, Marcos said, urging member states to deepen partnerships based on mutual benefit and translate political goodwill into concrete cooperation.
Documents on electricity cooperation, including the ASEAN Power Grid Consultative Committee work plan, the ASEAN Power Grid Regional Planning Framework and the ninth ASEAN Energy Outlook, are also on the agenda.
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