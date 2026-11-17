As global demand for nickel accelerates amid the clean energy transition, Indonesia faces the challenge of ensuring that downstream industrial growth goes hand in hand with environmental protection, emissions reduction and inclusive development. Harita Nickel’s operations on Obi Island, North Maluku, offer insights into the progress made and the challenges that remain.

A s demand for nickel rises alongside the transition to electric vehicles and clean energy technologies, Indonesia has an opportunity to strengthen its position in the global critical minerals supply chain. But becoming a major center for nickel downstreaming also brings responsibility: industrial growth must go hand in hand with environmental protection, lower emissions and meaningful benefits for local communities.

Nickel is used not only in batteries but also in stainless steel for products and infrastructure ranging from kitchen equipment to hospitals and buildings. Indonesia now accounts for around 62 percent of global nickel output, according to the US Geological Survey, making the way the metal is mined and processed here significant well beyond the country’s borders.

These issues are relevant to discussions at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, where governments and businesses are focused on turning climate commitments into action. Indonesia’s nickel industry offers an important test of whether green industrialization can advance alongside responsible environmental and social practices.

Harita Nickel’s integrated mining and processing operations on Obi Island provide a case study of efforts to address land rehabilitation, biodiversity, waste management and emissions. Established on the island in 2010, the company operates across approximately 11,550 hectares, or 4.58 percent of Obi Island’s 252,400-ha area. It has made a 20-year conservation commitment that includes maintaining 30 percent green open space within its managed areas, protecting watersheds and restoring coastal ecosystems.

Rehabilitation and biodiversity

(Courtesy of Harita Nickel)

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Harita Nickel reports that it has rehabilitated approximately 2,889 ha on Obi Island and surrounding areas, including around 272 ha of post-mining land and 2,591 ha of watershed areas. Rehabilitation involves replanting species such as red jabon and mahogany, supported by a central nursery capable of producing more than 300,000 seedlings annually.

Coastal restoration is another part of the program. Since 2022, the company has planted 72,031 mangrove seedlings across Soligi, Bacan (Awanggoa and Belang-Belang) and Kayoa (Guriaping), covering approximately 25 ha. It has also installed 2,185 artificial coral reef cubes, covering about 995.52 square meters, as of 2025.

The company's reclamation work includes maintaining vegetation during its early growth period. According to Harita Nickel Mine Reclamation Superintendent Dodig Pratama, vegetation in one reclamation area has reached approximately three years of age. Obi Island’s high rainfall, however, presents challenges, making continued monitoring and maintenance important to the long-term success of rehabilitation.

For biodiversity management, Harita Nickel works with independent environmental consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM). The assessment follows International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standard 6, which provides a framework for managing business impacts on biodiversity and natural habitats. According to the company, the assessment covers an area within a 50-kilometer radius of its operations and found no areas classified as critical habitats.

The company also conducts regular water and marine quality monitoring with internal teams and independent parties. Parameters include pH, temperature, salinity, suspended solids and organic chemical aspects, with samples taken at operational sites and wastewater discharge points.

Managing industrial waste

(Courtesy of Harita Nickel)

Tailings generated by nickel processing using High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) technology are managed through a dry-stack system. Harita Nickel reports that its tailings storage facility has a capacity of approximately 49 million tonnes, equivalent to 25 million cubic m.

The process involves neutralizing tailings, filtering and compacting the material before placing it in a dry storage facility within a former mining area. Compared with conventional slurry-based storage, dry stacking allows tailings to be stored in a more compact form and is considered to carry lower environmental risks. Seepage water is tested and treated before discharge.

Nevertheless, the island’s high rainfall makes long-term monitoring essential. The stability of the tailings stack and groundwater conditions require ongoing attention to manage potential environmental impacts.

Harita Nickel is also pursuing ways to reuse nickel slag, a by-product of smelting using Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) technology. Under Government Regulation No. 22 of 2021, nickel slag is classified as non-hazardous and non-toxic waste (non-B3), allowing reuse subject to applicable regulations and technical requirements.

The company says it has reused more than 958,000 tons of nickel slag, up from 644,234 tonnes at the end of 2023. Applications include raw materials for bricks, road and drainage construction, artificial coral reef cubes, and planting media and soil amendments for land reclamation. Its use as a soil amendment is guided by Indonesian National Standard (SNI) 9420:2025.

These initiatives seek to turn industrial residues into useful materials and improve resource efficiency, while requiring continued compliance with technical and environmental standards.

Energy transition and emissions

Reducing the carbon footprint of nickel production remains a significant challenge, given the energy-intensive nature of mining and processing. Harita Nickel’s initiatives include waste-heat recovery, coal gasification, B40 biodiesel and solar power development.

The company is developing rooftop solar installations across its operational areas. In 2026, the planned capacity was adjusted from an initial target of 40 megawatt-peak (MWp) to 38 MWp because of limited rooftop space. Construction had reached approximately 99 percent by early August 2026, according to its first-half performance report. This is the first phase of a longer-term plan to increase solar capacity to 300 MWp.

A key limitation remains the electricity mix. Most of the power used by Harita Nickel’s operations on Obi Island, including its smelting furnaces, still comes from coal-fired power plants. Solar development and efficiency improvements are therefore steps towards reducing emissions, but the transition to a lower-carbon energy supply remains a longer-term task.

The company reports that emissions avoided through energy efficiency and operational initiatives rose from approximately 308,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) in 2023 to 1.9 million tonnes in 2024 and 2.3 million tonnes in 2025. It reported a further 977,278 tonnes of CO₂e in avoided emissions in the first quarter of 2026, around 37 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. The company attributes these results to initiatives including waste-heat recovery, coal gasification and B40 biodiesel.

Harita Nickel’s 2025 Sustainability Report says its greenhouse gas and energy data were verified by PT Intertek Utama Services in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2018. Transparent reporting and clear measurement boundaries are important to understanding the company's overall emissions performance.

International standards and areas for improvement

Harita Nickel is participating in the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) assessment, following its commitment announced in October 2024. The process was described as the first audit of its kind in Indonesia and among the first IRMA assessments covering an integrated mining, processing and smelting area.

IRMA uses more than 400 requirements to assess environmental, social, labour, occupational health and safety, and governance practices. Initial findings announced jointly with IRMA in January 2026 recognized areas including grievance mechanisms, revenue transparency, anti-corruption measures and emissions management. They also identified areas requiring further improvement, including emergency response planning, mine closure planning and resettlement processes.

These findings point not only to progress but also to work that remains. The company says the assessment provides input for strengthening operational management and governance.

Harita Nickel also participates in the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) for nickel and cobalt through two affiliated HPAL refining facilities on Obi Island: PT Halmahera Persada Lygend and PT Obi Nickel Cobalt. The process is extended through RMAP+, which covers broader environmental, social and governance due diligence.

As global demand for critical minerals grows, Indonesia has an opportunity to demonstrate that mineral development and sustainability can advance together. The initiatives on Obi Island indicate progress in rehabilitation, waste reuse, energy efficiency and external assessments. But continued reliance on coal-fired electricity, the need for long-term environmental monitoring and the improvement areas identified by IRMA underline that responsible downstreaming is an ongoing process.