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Negotiations to upgrade the South Korea-ASEAN free trade agreement have also begun, with both sides aiming to raise annual trade to US$300 billion.
resident Prabowo Subianto has called on ASEAN to develop its critical mineral processing industries to become a stronger partner in South Korea's semiconductor industry, as the two sides seek to deepen technological cooperation and strengthen regional supply chains.
"Korea is leading in this industry, and ASEAN can be more than just a market," Prabowo said at the 27th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit in Manila on Monday.
"By developing downstream critical mineral industries together, we can be a reliable partner to further enhance semiconductor industries," he said.
Prabowo said such cooperation would also help advance artificial intelligence research, innovation and skills while ensuring the safe, secure and responsible use of the technology.
He highlighted the ASEAN-Korea High-Performance Computing (HPC) Facility as a concrete step toward strengthening the region's technological capacity, noting that semiconductors were indispensable to the technology.
The President also called for deeper economic integration to strengthen regional resilience, pointing to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as a key mechanism for improving supply chains.
"The Republic of Korea remains an important strategic partner for ASEAN. Last year, our two-way merchandise trade exceeded US$226 billion, placing the Republic of Korea as ASEAN's sixth-largest trading partner," he said.
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