Energy munchers: Towers containing graphics processing units fitted with a closed-loop liquid cooling system operate on Feb. 4 at a Microsoft data center in Karawang, West Java. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The government has stated that its use of artificial intelligence chips does not violate any international law but expressed willingness to come to an agreement with the United States after Washington imposed curbs on exports to Indonesia.

T he government has stated that its use of artificial intelligence chips does not violate any international law but expressed willingness to discuss the matter with the United States after Washington imposed curbs on exports to Indonesia.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that the government “respects every decision of other countries” and “we try to understand” the US’s concerns when it comes to technology governance.

"However, it is important to remember that Indonesia is also a friend of the US, and we have consistently positioned ourselves as a nonaligned country," said the minister, adding that the chip trade “is meant for increasing our nation’s productivity and used in accordance with prevailing international law”.

The US Department of Commerce on Monday introduced new requirements for the export of advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil to “prevent certain foreign actors from leveraging advanced computing power based on US technology”, reads a document issued by Washington.

Read also: US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The curbs entail heavier scrutiny over exports, reexports and transfers of advanced AI chips above a certain threshold to overseas data centers that “remotely supply significant volumes of compute to companies headquartered” in countries Washington considers adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

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The restrictions come just days after Jensen Huang resigned as the CEO of leading chipmaker Nvidia, following reports of an affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, who worked for Singaporean cloud company Megaspeed.