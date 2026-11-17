Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
OJK has pledged to strengthen law enforcement related to market manipulation after global index provider MSCI warned in October that it could demote Indonesia from "emerging" to "standalone" market status.
nvestigators with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) have arrested three individuals on allegations of manipulating transactions in equity warrants and structured warrants on the stock exchange, the agency said on Monday.
Another suspect, an employee of a securities firm, was undergoing a separate legal investigation handled by the police.
The four were alleged to have been involved in manipulating trading activities in 2023, including purchasing other people's identities to create and manage multiple securities accounts and funding transactions using other parties' bank accounts.
Losses from the alleged crime were estimated at Rp 6.97 billion (US$382,000), the regulator said without providing more details.
The regulator identified the suspects only by their initials, which is common practice in Indonesia. The three have been jailed at the national police's detention center.
The investigation involved transactions of Series I Warrants in PT Chemstar Indonesia, Series I Warrants in PT Era Media Sejahtera and structured warrants with the codes ADRODRCM3A, BUKADRCV3A and INCODRCX3A, linked to the stocks of PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia, PT Bukalapak.com and PT Vale Indonesia, respectively. OJK did not accuse the companies of any wrongdoing.
The companies did not immediately respond to queries Reuters sent to them or their public relations representatives.
OJK has pledged to strengthen law enforcement related to market manipulation after global index provider MSCI warned in October that it could demote Indonesia from "emerging" to "standalone" market status.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.