The Financial Services Authority (OJK) detained three suspects in an alleged capital market crime involving the manipulation of warrants on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Nov. 16, 2026. (The Financial Services Authority/-)

OJK has pledged to strengthen law ⁠enforcement ​related to market manipulation after global index ​provider MSCI warned in October that it could demote Indonesia from "emerging" to "standalone" market ​status.

I nvestigators with the Financial Services Authority (OJK) have arrested ​three individuals on allegations of manipulating transactions in ‌equity warrants and structured warrants on the stock exchange, the agency said on Monday.

Another suspect, an employee of a securities firm, ​was undergoing a separate legal investigation handled by the ​police.

The four ⁠were alleged to have been involved in manipulating trading activities ​in 2023, including purchasing other people's identities to create and ​manage multiple securities accounts and funding transactions using other parties' bank accounts.

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Losses from the alleged crime were estimated at Rp 6.97 ​billion (US$382,000), the regulator said without providing more details.

The ​regulator identified the suspects only by their initials, which is common practice ‌in ⁠Indonesia. The three have been jailed at the national police's detention center.

The investigation involved transactions of Series I Warrants in PT Chemstar Indonesia, Series I Warrants in PT Era Media Sejahtera and structured warrants with the codes ADRODRCM3A, BUKADRCV3A and INCODRCX3A, linked to the stocks of PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia, ​PT Bukalapak.com and ​PT Vale ⁠Indonesia, respectively. OJK did not accuse the companies of any wrongdoing.

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The companies did not immediately ​respond to queries Reuters sent to them ​or their ⁠public relations representatives.

OJK has pledged to strengthen law ⁠enforcement ​related to market manipulation after global index ​provider MSCI warned in October that it could demote Indonesia from "emerging" to "standalone" market ​status.