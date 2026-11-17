People take photos of buildings lit up with signs for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province on November 16, 2026. (AFP/Greg Baker)

The US Supreme Court struck down a host of Trump's customs duties in February. Washington has since cited inadequate efforts to combat forced labor as grounds for imposing new tariffs -- as high as 12.5 percent -- on 60 economies, including APEC members in Asia and Latin America.

A PEC nations account for just over half of global commerce, but geopolitical rivalries and US President Donald Trump's trade war -- even after a midterm drubbing -- mean an agenda of limited ambition at this week's summit.

All located around the Pacific Rim, the organisation's 21 members gathering in Shenzhen include the United States and China as well as Japan, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Indonesia.

But "having China serve as host in an institution that includes the United States and Russia has not been a recipe for success," said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore.

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"All three are at odds with one another and geopolitical rivalries that cross many members have made cooperation on even relatively benign topics harder than ever," Elms wrote in a research note.

Important figures including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent skipped an APEC finance ministers' meeting in Hong Kong in October, depriving other members of "the opportunity to connect to a key official from the United States", Elms said.

China has also been making "unhelpful changes" to APEC processes, like moving some meetings online and not confirming until very late in the process to timings of some key events, she added.

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At the same time there is no sign of a reversal in Trump's tariff blitz even after the Democrats won control of both houses of Congress in midterm elections on November 3.

The US Supreme Court struck down a host of Trump's customs duties in February.

But Washington has since cited inadequate efforts to combat forced labour as grounds for imposing new tariffs -- as high as 12.5 percent -- on 60 economies, including APEC members in Asia and Latin America.

Meanwhile, sector-specific tariffs on steel, automobiles, and timber remain in effect.

Trump is "doubling down," said Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and Congress "can't do much about Trump's trade and tariffs, and I don't think Trump is going to change."

"He doesn't care also about whether his policies impact GOP favourability, so that kind of makes him unleashed to do whatever he wants in a way," Kurlantzick told AFP, referring to the Republicans.

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This has added to the impetus for other countries to deepen trade relations without the world's biggest economy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that Ottawa had concluded negotiations for a free-trade pact with the Philippines.

He added that a broader agreement was also in the works with the entirety of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The pacts were "part of a strategy of developing a dense web of reliable partners to create more opportunities... and reducing our relative reliance on the United States," Carney said.

Brazil's newly re-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while not an APEC member, sounded a similar note at the ASEAN gathering in Manila on Sunday.

"Brazil has learned an extraordinary lesson after the US decided to impose tariffs (on other countries)," Lula told reporters.

"Instead of weeping or begging the US government... to have pity on us, we decided to look for other partners for us to sell and for us to buy from," he said, noting that trade with Indonesia and Vietnam had jumped 15 and 13 percent, respectively.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- a free-trade agreement encompassing China, Southeast Asian nations, and other regional partners such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea -- has meanwhile set long-term targets for tariff reductions.

However, the agreement's provisions "suffer from weaker enforcement and dispute settlement mechanisms," said Nick Marro, principal Asia economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"While the drive to expand and deepen RCEP will stay, the pact will offer middle powers relatively limited shelter in an increasingly fractious geopolitical landscape—especially amid rising US protectionism and the continued global spillover of China's economic imbalances," he told AFP.