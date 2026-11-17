A worker walks past a data center in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia, May 7, 2026. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

More actions against China are likely in the works. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said four government agencies had favored putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist but the Commerce Department, which was in charge, had not.

T he Trump administration said on Monday it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls as President Donald Trump headed to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

The effort by the Commerce Department to crack down on overseas data centers and chip smuggling comes amid growing scrutiny of whether the department has been doing enough to keep sensitive technology from China.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models. It also imposes new requirements on overseas data centers that supply "significant volumes of computing power" to firms headquartered in China.

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The rule was published days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

The rule sends a message "that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years," John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China, said in a statement.

At a press conference on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing would take "necessary measures" to safeguard its own interests and called the US move a typical example of economic coercion that deviates from the consensus reached by both countries.

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Trump is due to meet Xi on Thursday in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city hosting this week’s APEC summit. Trump has previously threatened or imposed technology restrictions on Beijing ahead of high-level meetings.