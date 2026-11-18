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ank Indonesia (BI) has hiked its benchmark interest rate as it expects the United States Federal Reserve to hike its rate in the near future.
Following the central bank’s monthly two-day policy meeting, BI Governor Destry Damayanti announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the BI Rate would be increased by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 percent.
Destry said global uncertainty had prompted “increasingly volatile global markets” due to political instability and high oil prices, which “requires response strengthening”.
The massive investment in artificial intelligence and an expected rate increase by the Fed also weakened capital flows to emerging markets like Indonesia, said the governor.
The US central bank is to announce its rate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Dec. 8 and 9 and the following month on the 26th and 27th.
CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed on Wednesday that a majority of interest rate traders expect the Fed to hike its Federal Funds Rate in the upcoming meeting, and most expected the US central bank to hike by a further by 25 bps in the January FOMC meeting.
The rupiah has depreciated to new historic lows against a strengthening US dollar. Indonesia’s currency was traded at around 18,250 per US dollar before the rate hike was announced.
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