Danantara has faced criticism over its lack of transparency, particularly as it has yet to disclose its financial statements for last year.

S tate asset fund Danantara is setting its sights on boosting the profits of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under its management and turning 100 of them into “world-class” companies, with public listings among the strategies being considered.

The fund’s chief operating officer, Dony Oskaria, conveyed the goal during a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission VI overseeing SOEs on Nov. 10, saying that the target would be achieved through a gradual transformation process over the next five years.

“By 2030, we hope to have around 100 world-class [state] companies. This is our goal, and we expect that our profits continue to increase as a result,” Dony said, as quoted from an Instagram post published by SOEs Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN) on Tuesday.

He noted that SOEs' net profits rose more than 20 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the first nine months of this year, and the target for next year is to achieve net profits between Rp 360 trillion (US$19.72 billion) and Rp 370 trillion.

“We want to ensure a comprehensive transformation. Not only related to numbers and financial performance, but also in terms of maintaining the sustainability of our companies for the future. So, we aim to improve all aspects, not just the financials, but also the people,” he added.

Since its establishment last year, Danantara has become a key vehicle in President Prabowo Subianto’s push to achieve 8 percent economic growth by consolidating dividends from state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Rather than transferring the dividends to the state budget as previously done, the fund retains them for reinvestment.

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However, Danantara has faced criticism over its lack of transparency, particularly as it has yet to disclose its financial statements for last year.