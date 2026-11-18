Danantara Indonesia CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers a speech during the launch of PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) on Aug. 24 at Wisma Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

At the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference (IPOC) 2026 in Bali on Nov. 13, DSI president director Luke Thomas Mahony said the firm aimed to charge a single-digit service fee in US dollars per ton, or less than US$10 per tonne, for commodity exports.

T he Indonesian Palm Oil Farmers’ Organizations Union (POPSI) has called on PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) to reconsider its plan to impose a service fee on exports of crude palm oil (CPO) and derivative products on Jan. 1, 2027. The farmer group warned that such a measure would add a new cost burden when smallholders are already under severe pressure.

At the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference (IPOC) 2026 in Bali on Nov. 13, DSI president director Luke Thomas Mahony said the firm aimed to charge a single-digit service fee in US dollars per tonne, or less than US$10 per tonne, for commodity exports. The final rate is expected to be announced next month, ahead of the formal launch next year.

"Export activities must continue and flow uninterrupted during this implementation period," he said, as quoted by Bloomberg Technoz.

Mahony did not specify which natural resource commodities would be subject to the charge, but a DSI spokesperson later clarified that the figure applies to CPO.

Service fees for coal and ferroalloys, other commodities under the agency's purview, also have yet to be determined, the spokesperson said.

On Nov. 7, the government revealed that DSI would serve as the sole intermediary reviewing export transactions submitted through its online portal. This is a narrower role than the one outlined by President Prabowo Subianto on May 20, right after the firm establishment, when he said DSI would become the country's sole exporter, overseeing everything from contract negotiations to product shipments.

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DSI will introduce an additional layer of scrutiny to the export process by vetting contract documents, draft Export Declarations and other paperwork before they are submitted to the Directorate General of Customs and Excise. Exporters will also have to pay a fee for the services.