Senior leaders representing the 10 Singapore firms, including Indonesian palm oil tycoon Franky Oesman Widjaja, being investigated for their links to haze-causing fires at a meeting on Oct 28, 2026 in Singapore. (ANN/The Straits Times/Gavin Foo)

Franky Oesman Widjaja, 68, remains the chairman and chief executive officer of Golden Agri-Resources, the company’s Singapore-listed parent.

I ndonesian palm oil tycoon Franky Oesman Widjaja resigned from the role of president commissioner of edible oil major Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Shareholders approved David Fernando Audy as his replacement after an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 17.

Franky’s resignation is “part of a regular review of leadership and governance processes,” the company told Reuters on Nov. 18.

Franky, 68, remains the chairman and chief executive officer of Golden Agri-Resources, the company’s Singapore-listed parent.

Franky belongs to the Widjaja family; his father Eka Tjipta Widjaja founded Sinar Mas, one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates.

The resignation follows Franky’s September resignation from the conglomerate’s mining arm Dian Swastatika Sentosa.

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After global index provider MSCI warned in October it could downgrade Indonesia’s market to “standalone” status, the financial regulator ordered fines for market participants involved in trading violations concerning three listed firms; Dian Swastatika Sentosa was one of the firms.

In October, Singapore summoned several tycoons over Indonesia’s worst forest fires in more than a decade and the resulting transboundary haze that engulfed the city-state.

Franky attended the meeting, The Straits Times newspaper reported.