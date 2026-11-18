An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency. (TJP/Deni Ghifari)

D emand for government bonds has recovered after the market got battered by negative sentiment primarily due to concerns over local stocks, but high yields raise the alarm over shrinking fiscal space.

Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara revealed in a press conference on Friday that the year-to-date (ytd) net inflows into government bonds touched Rp 43 trillion (US$2.35 billion) as of Nov. 11.

“It is true that there was pressure in our financial market, especially after MSCI issued a note that stated it would give the Indonesian stock market a standalone status. At that time, the financial market became nonconducive altogether,” said Suahasil.

Global stock index compiler MSCI has threatened to downgrade the Indonesian stock market in its own classification from emerging market status to standalone market status due to coordinated trading practices and what it says is a lack of transparency.

MSCI initially threatened to relegate the country to frontier market status, which is a tier below emerging market. Indonesian authorities were quick to respond, introducing a series of reforms to convince MSCI of their market governance.

The index compiler was set to make a decision on that reclassification this month but suddenly announced on Oct. 16 that it was instead considering placing Indonesia in the standalone tier, which effectively would make the country uninvestable for many global funds managers.

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Standalone market status is the bottom tier of the MSCI system, filled with countries at war, like Palestine and Ukraine, as well as markets with strict capital controls like Argentina, Lebanon and Nigeria.