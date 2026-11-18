Exporters such as memory chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to lavish record bonuses on employees, while investors like 34-year-old Kwon Soon-kuk watch gains vanish as stocks plunge on every doubt about the huge cost of AI and the lead time to profitability.

S outh Korea's export engine is roaring as technology majors feed the global AI wave with semiconductors, yet the ebb and flow of AI sentiment has made it difficult for individuals to capitalise in a country where a quarter of citizens invest in stocks.

Exporters such as memory chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to lavish record bonuses on employees, while investors like 34-year-old Kwon Soon-kuk watch gains vanish as stocks plunge on every doubt about the huge cost of AI and the lead time to profitability.

Kwon had seen little AI uplift in his job at a consumer goods firm, so he invested heavily while commentators talked up the transformative impact of AI. However, instead of profiting, repeated market routs left him cutting spending at restaurants and on clothes, and cancelling a Christmas trip to Tokyo.

"I don't think there will be a Santa rally this year with so many investors leaving markets after they got hurt," Kwon said.

His predicament hints at the challenges policymakers face in steering an increasingly two-speed economy. South Korea is on track to join the US, China and Germany in reaching $1 trillion in exports this year. Yet consumption contracted for the first time in nearly two years in the third quarter, with officials and analysts blaming a July stock drop.

The KOSPI benchmark stock index has fallen more than 40 percent from a record high in June. It has lost 12 percent this month alone, pulled down by AI-related shares after the Democratic Party win in US midterm elections raised the prospect of tighter scrutiny of AI development and data center construction.

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Consumer sentiment in Asia's fourth-largest economy has suffered from rising interest rates and housing costs as well as higher prices brought about by war in the Middle East. However, the stock market decline has had an outsized impact due to the high number of retail investors, analysts said.