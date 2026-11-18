Heavy equipment owned by PT Berau Coal is used for coal mining activities at Binungan, a mining site in East Kalimantan. (JP/Indra Harsaputra)

From January to September, China's total coal imports rose by around 2.2 percent year-on-year, yet imports from Indonesia fell by about 5.5 percent.

R egulatory uncertainty surrounding commodity exports, particularly coal, has prompted Indonesian exporters to seek protection by adding new clauses to their supply contracts. But the move is facing resistance from buyers, raising the risk that they could turn to alternative suppliers in other countries, analysts warned.

Chinese coal importers have reportedly rejected a proposal by Indonesian exporters to include a “waiver clause” in new supply contracts, according to a report by SX Coal.

The proposed clause would shield exporters from delivery volume obligations if government intervention, such as production quota cuts, export restrictions or delays in export approvals, disrupts their ability to supply coal.

Chinese buyers are reluctant to accept such provisions, particularly after policy changes contributed to delivery disruptions this year, sources told Bloomberg.

Read also: Indonesia may relax production quotas of nickel, coal if prices stay high

Capital Market observer Zomi Wijaya believes the rejection of the waiver clause could impact purchase contracts, particularly those related to coal procurement volumes from mining companies in Indonesia, making issuers more cautious in setting production and sales targets, especially as they still face uncertainty regarding annual production quota (RKAB) approval.

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Idham Fachri, a senior analyst at the Energy Shift Institute, said the stance taken by Chinese importers reflects their need to secure a reliable supply and mitigate regulatory risk.