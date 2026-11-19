A worker waits for customers at a BP gas station in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. (Antara/Ika Maryani)

Once the deal is finalized, AKR plans to integrate 47 Vivo gas stations across Greater Jakarta and Bandung, West Java, into its BP-AKR network.

F uel distributor PT AKR Corporindo has agreed to acquire a 100 percent stake in PT Vivo Energy Indonesia and PT Nusantara Karya Oranye in a US$15.5 million transaction, the firm stated in a disclosure submitted to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

The acquisition will be carried out through a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement (CSPA), with AKR acting through its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, PT Aneka Petroindo Raya (APR), in partnership with PT Petro Palma Persada (PPP), an unaffiliated party.

"This transaction aims to support the development of the Group's fuel distribution business and ensure the continuity of services for the Group's retail fuel customers," AKR management stated on Thursday.

Read also: Shell to sell local gas stations to new Indonesia-Philippine venture

The sellers comprise three Singapore-based entities within the Vitol Group: Vitol Apac Energy Pte Ltd, Nusantara Energy Resources Pte Ltd and Vitol Apac Commodities Pte Ltd, with Rotterdam-based Vitol Holding B.V. serving as guarantor for the sellers' obligations under the agreement.

Under the deal, AKR will acquire all shares in VEI and NKO held by the sellers, representing 100 percent of the issued and fully paid-up capital of both companies. Upon completion of the transaction and fulfillment of all conditions precedent, APR will hold a 90 percent stake in each company, while PPP will own the remaining 10 percent.

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APR is the joint venture that operates BP-AKR gas stations in Indonesia. AKR previously held a 50.1 percent stake in the company before announcing acquisition of the remaining shares owned by British energy giant BP, which had decided to exit Indonesia’s fuel retail market, earlier this month.