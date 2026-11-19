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Indonesia has also been rocked by repeated pension fund and other financial mismanagement scandals, raising questions about the sector's ability to safeguard additional workers' savings.
usinesses have warned the government against piling additional costs on employers through a new mandatory severance reserve fund, saying the requirement could undermine Indonesia's investment appeal and push businesses toward competing countries.
The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) has urged the government to implement the severance fund “carefully” to ensure it does not impose disproportionate obligations on businesses on top of existing social security programs.
Apindo chairwoman Shinta Kamdani noted that companies in Indonesia already contribute to several employment-related schemes, including old-age benefits (JHT), pension benefits (JP) and job-loss insurance (JKP). Some businesses also maintain additional pension funds for their employees.
“The key is ensuring harmonization between the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (P2SK) Law, social security regulations and the Manpower Protection Law so that the severance reserve fund does not create overlapping obligations or inconsistencies between worker protection schemes,” Shinta told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.
She said the government should also assess the fund’s effectiveness, efficiency and accountability, including its implications for companies’ liquidity, working capital and investment capacity, as the impact could vary across sectors and businesses.
The comments come as the government prepares implementing regulations for the severance reserve fund mandated under the newly enacted Manpower Protection Law No. 27/2026, which President Prabowo Subianto signed on Oct. 28. The fund would be managed by a government agency yet to be appointed, while businesses would have one year to adjust their operations to comply with the new requirement.
The new law follows a Constitutional Court order in 2024 to establish separate labor regulations outside the omnibus Job Creation Law, which was enacted under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2020 and widely viewed as pro-business.
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