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A draft seen by The Jakarta Post proposes placing royalty oversight under a new national collective management commission (KMKN), while leaving collective management organizations (LMKs) in charge of tracking and distributing royalties.
proposed overhaul of Indonesia’s 2014 Copyright Law is facing pushback from industry players over plans to tighten royalty oversight and introduce new rules governing the use of copyrighted works in artificial intelligence development.
The bill seeks to overhaul a royalty collection system long criticized for weak collection and distribution, but disagreements remain over provisions that would expand collective management beyond music and require AI developers to obtain permission or comply with fair-use rules when training models on copyrighted material.
A draft seen by The Jakarta Post proposes placing royalty oversight under a new national collective management commission (KMKN), while leaving collective management organizations (LMKs) in charge of tracking and distributing royalties.
The state-backed commission would also be empowered to audit the organizations, settle disputes and set guidelines for music royalties.
Read also: Govt under pressure from US Big Tech as AI rules near launch
At a House public consultation on Monday, musicians argued that the current system had failed to protect performers adequately, with overlapping provisions and legal ambiguities leaving some afraid of being criminalized for their work.
“Several provisions, particularly those governing the use of copyrighted works in performances and royalty payments, have instead created fear and legal uncertainty among performers,” singer and songwriter Marcell Siahaan addressed the House Legislation Body (Baleg).
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