A cloudy sky covers a kampung in South Jakarta's Kemang district, a few kilometers away from the high rise buildings of the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), on Oct. 24, 2026. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) estimates that fully financing the country's development agenda over the next five years will require a staggering Rp 47 quadrillion in investment.

T he government is only able to afford covering a small portion of the colossal Rp 47 quadrillion (US$2.57 trillion) fund needed to develop the country from 2025 to 2029, pointing toward an urgent need for involvement by the private sector.

Putut Hari Satyaka, an undersecretary at the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), said on Wednesday that the state budget could only shoulder 7 to 8 percent of that requirement.

“The investment for financing the development in its entirety amounts to Rp 47 quadrillion in 5 years,” Putut said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Bappenas’s drawing board targeted the private sector to bear 80 percent of the required fund and Putut said the government has to push involvement from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as well.

He explained that government funding was mainly needed just for the initial stage of a project, such as for research and development as well as building supporting infrastructures; the rest has to involve private businesses.

Moreover, the government has to bear a portion of the risk to make any risky project attractive for them.

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Putut said one of the mitigating mechanisms the government has up its sleeves was PT Penjamin Infrastruktur Indonesia (PII), an SOE under the Finance Ministry that provides government guarantees for infrastructure projects.