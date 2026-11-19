Cables are pictured in the data center of the Cross-A (Regional operational monitoring and rescue center- A for Atlantic) in Etel, western France on June 3, 2026. (AFP/Fred Tanneau)

Under a draft presidential regulation (Perpres), facilities with an IT load of at least 3 megawatts could only be built in special economic zones (SEZs) or industrial estates.

T he Indonesia Data Center Provider Organization (IDPRO) has urged the government to reconsider a proposed classification system that would determine where data centers can be built, particularly those with more than 3 megawatts capacity, warning that the policy could constrain the industry's development.

The proposed thresholds are outlined in a reported draft of a presidential regulation (Perpres) on submarine cable communication systems (SKKL) and data centers. The draft divides facilities into three classes based on their information technology (IT) load.

Under the proposal, Class A facilities would have an IT load of at least 3 MW, while Class B facilities would range from 50 kilowatts to less than 3 MW. Facilities with a capacity below 50 kW would fall under Class C.

The draft would impose different location restrictions on each class. Class A data centers could only be built in special economic zones (SEZs) or industrial estates. Class B facilities could also be located in buildings outside residential areas, while Class C facilities would be allowed in residential areas.

IDPRO chairman Hendra Suryakusuma said the organization supported the government’s efforts to map data center locations, plan supporting infrastructure and introduce proportionate standards. However, the group questioned the rationale behind the proposed thresholds.

“We believe the 3 MW threshold [requiring facilities to be built only in SEZs and industrial estates] needs further review in terms of its technical basis and relevance to industry developments,” Hendra said on Wednesday, as quoted by Bisnis.com.

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Hendra said data centers had varying requirements depending on their business models, including enterprise, colocation, hyperscale and artificial intelligence computing, which were not necessarily reflected in the government’s classification.