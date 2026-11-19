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Four agreements worth $71.8 billion cover smart cities, manufacturing and infrastructure financing, with another $15 billion in deals expected on Friday.
ndonesia is poised to secure up to US$86.8 billion in investment and commercial deals during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, setting the stage for upcoming bilateral trade negotiations with China.
Addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday, President Prabowo Subianto said Indonesia and China had agreed on four strategic partnerships worth $71.8 billion on Wednesday, ahead of the two-day summit, and expected another $15 billion in deals to be arranged on Friday.
"Tomorrow I will attend another business meeting that will witness the exchange of agreements bringing up to $15 billion into our economy," Prabowo said during his intervention at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, according to a press release.
“For Indonesia, APEC is truly a force for prosperity.”
Read also: Prabowo sits beside Putin at Xi-hosted APEC dinner
On Friday, Prabowo is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the Indonesia-China Business Forum organized by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).
The centerpiece of Wednesday’s signings is a $50 billion pact between Indonesian state asset fund Danantara and a Chinese consortium led by state-owned construction group Shaanxi and appliance giant Hisense to build 10 "future smart cities” across the archipelago.
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