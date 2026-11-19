Asian Agri works closely with independent smallholders to strengthen farming practices and support their sustainability journey. (Courtesy of Asian Agri/-)

The program has raised its target to 7,000 RSPO-certified independent smallholders by 2030, up from 5,000, pairing farmer training with buyer purchases of smallholder credits

I rham Siregar still remembers the old ways of the field: pour the fertilizer just so, tend to the trees once in a while, and everything will turn out fine, just like it has been through the years.

Irham farms the family plantation in Teluk Panji Village, South Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra, and he knows how hard old habits die, especially ones passed down through generations.

“We did not fully understand the optimal amount of fertilizer to use, the right timing for maintenance activities, or how specific farming practices might affect the condition of the land,” he said.

Worldwide, smallholders produce 35 to 40 percent of the global palm oil but supply only about 8 percent of the volume certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), which sets global standards for sustainable palm oil through independent auditors and constant monitoring.

One initiative, the Smallholder Inclusion for better Livelihood and Empowerment (SMILE), aims to close that gap by pairing practical support for farmers with purchases of smallholder credits. It has now raised its certification target to 7,000 smallholders by 2030, up from 5,000.

Launched in 2020, SMILE is a long-term collaboration between palm oil company Asian Agri, vegetable oil processor Apical and Japanese chemical and cosmetics company Kao Corporation. By the end of 2025, SMILE had helped 2,834 smallholders, who together manage 6,574 hectares across North Sumatra, Riau and Jambi, get and keep their RSPO certification.

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A constant learning process

As a member of Asosiasi Petani Saroha Teluk Panji, Irham first learned about SMILE through an outreach session conducted by Asian Agri. He was keen by the training and mentorship offered, noting that independent smallholders do not always have easy access to such support.

“I wanted to gain a deeper understanding of RSPO certification and the benefits it offers. For many independent smallholders, the certification process can seem daunting due to the various requirements and documentation involved,” he said.

The training was hard at first, Irham said, because of the many requirements for RSPO certification.

But the facilitators used examples from daily plantation work and let participants ask questions and talk through obstacles, he said, which made the material much easier to follow.

“The most significant change we have experienced is that our farm management has become more structured and well-planned. While we previously relied heavily on conventional practices, we now place greater emphasis on planning activities, monitoring crop conditions, and documenting the work performed,” Irham explained.

“We have also come to better appreciate the importance of protecting the surrounding environment and avoiding practices that could damage the land. Although it takes time to adapt to these new methods, this shift enables us to make better decisions and manage our farms more responsibly for the long term.”

Dedy Wahyudi, an independent smallholder in Labuhanbatu regency, North Sumatra, said smallholder associations help members with daily plantation work, from sharing information about training sessions and documenting farm operations to solving problems in the field.

Associations also give independent smallholders a place to share experiences and work out solutions together, he said.

“Having fellow members with whom they can talk to and exchange ideas makes it easier for smallholders to overcome challenges while learning from each other’s experiences,” said Dedy, who is a member of Perkumpulan Petani Penggantungan Batuah. Such support, he said, is valuable for independent smallholders, who typically have limited access to guidance compared to farmers integrated into more structured plantation partnership schemes.

To keep their certification, smallholders must keep following good agricultural practices and keep detailed records. According to Dedy, the association runs an Internal Control System that guides and checks members, while Asian Agri’s field team coaches them on sustainable farming and prepares them for future audits.

By monitoring members and reviewing farm records, the association spots problems before the next audit. Members also talk things through when someone struggles or needs clarification.

“Most importantly, the knowledge and practices acquired during training must be consistently applied, rather than simply addressing improvements only when an audit is approaching.”

Empowering at scale

Independent smallholders examine harvested oil palm fresh fruit bunches during a SMILE programme field session. (Courtesy of Asian Agri/-)

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data for 2023 show that independent smallholders like Irham and Dedy farmed more than 40 percent of Indonesia’s 15.9 million hectares of oil palm plantations and produced more than 30 percent of that year’s national crude palm oil (CPO) output of 47 million tons.

Building on the momentum of the Roundtable Conference on Sustainable Palm Oil (RT2026), held from Nov. 3 to 4 in Jakarta, SMILE has raised its target to 7,000 RSPO-certified smallholders by 2030, 40 percent more than the original 5,000.

"Independent smallholders lack the structured technical support, financing and certification assistance available through established smallholder schemes. SMILE brings together partners with complementary capabilities to help bridge those gaps and connect farmers with opportunities to earn premiums. The progress achieved since 2020 gives us a foundation to extend that support to more smallholders," said Tor Mooi See, Apical Group’s head of sustainability.

In the field, 1,162 SMILE smallholders also receive Adjuvant, a plant oil-based spreader developed by Kao, which helps crop sprays stick to plant surfaces, allowing smallholders to use less pesticide while making each application more effective. In addition, Kao purchases RSPO Independent Smallholder Credits from certified SMILE participants, rewarding their certified production through the credit market.

SMILE’s training also covers zero-burning practices and land management. The program will keep training independent smallholders as it works toward the 2030 target.

Asian Agri head of sustainability Ivan Novrizaldie said the company’s experience has shown that lasting change depends on smallholders seeing practical value in better practices.

“Our partnerships with scheme/plasma smallholders have improved livelihoods and helped families move out of poverty. Seeing those results helps independent smallholders build trust in Asian Agri and the partnership model. Through SMILE, we work hand in hand with them to improve farm management and support their journey towards certification,” he said.

Both Dedy and Irham said they are glad their products are now recognized beyond the local market, and that SMILE lets smallholders make their own decisions. With the right support and constant learning with fellow smallholders, both feel like they don’t have to work everything out alone.

“The most important lesson I have learned is that there is always room to learn and improve our farming practices, even after years of managing an oil palm plantation,” Irham concluded.