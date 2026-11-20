Moonshot AI logo is seen in this illustration taken on Sept. 5. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

The Beijing-based developer of the Kimi AI models had signed a contract with a Southeast Asian neocloud provider to rent access to a cluster of Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 chips, with operations expected to begin as early as next year.

C hinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has walked away from a US$150 million deal to access Nvidia's advanced AI chips through an Indonesian data center, The Information reported on Thursday, following a United States move to restrict Chinese companies' remote access to advanced chips.

The Beijing-based developer of the Kimi AI models had signed a contract with a Southeast Asian neocloud provider to rent access to a cluster of Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300 chips, with operations expected to begin as early as next year, according to the report, which cited two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

The B300 is one of Nvidia's most powerful AI chips and is barred by the US government from sale to China. Chinese companies had previously accessed restricted Nvidia chips through data centers outside China, a loophole that the new US Commerce Department rule seeks to close.

Chinese AI companies have signed deals to rent computing capacity in overseas data centers in recent years, with Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand among the popular locations, the report noted.

Under the new rule, data centers already serving Chinese customers above a specified computing threshold have 90 days to obtain a US license. The cancellation of Moonshot's Indonesian deal could signal further cancellations, particularly for projects still under construction.

Read also: Industry warns against plan to curb data center locations

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Moonshot reportedly agreed to pay about 50 percent upfront for the Indonesian deal, compared with typical contract terms requiring around 15 percent, reflecting the startup's demand for computing capacity.