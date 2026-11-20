Coal is loaded onto barges at a jetty operated by the group along the Kedang Kepala River in Senyiur village, East Kutai regency, East Kalimantan. (Courtesy of/PT Bayan Reources)

State-owned mining company PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) and US-based Air Products and Chemicals planned a joint venture for coal gasification projects in 2018, but Air Products pulled out in 2023.

U nited States-based energy technology firm Latitude Energy and state asset fund Danantara are negotiating a US$2 billion project to improve the “utilization of Indonesia’s coal resources”.

The White House disclosed the deal's value in a fact sheet on Wednesday, following US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, where he announced over $17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments for US companies.

The announcement marks the continuation of a partnership that began in July, when Latitude Energy and Danantara signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore coal gasification opportunities in Indonesia by leveraging the firm’s technology that could convert coal into synthetic gas.

By producing synthetic gas domestically, Indonesia aims to reduce its import dependency while creating new industrial opportunities.

As one of the world’s largest coal producers, Indonesia is deemed to have “significant potential” to leverage its coal resources through advanced conversion technologies that can support its domestic energy needs.

Read also: Danantara to revive costly coal gasification, oil refinery projects

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The country’s coal gasification push includes plans to process low-rank coal to produce dimethyl ether (DME) as a way to cut its reliance on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports, but past efforts stalled when foreign investors pulled out.