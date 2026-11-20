A worker rinses soybeans on Feb. 5, 2026, at a tofu factory in Surabaya, East Java. ( AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

Indonesia had agreed ​earlier this year to increase agriculture imports from the United States as a concession in trade negotiations with Washington ​over tariffs.

I ndonesia plans to tighten controls on soybean imports by introducing new ​import permit and inspection requirements, classifying the ‌commodity as essential goods and a strategic staple, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

About 85 percent of Indonesia's ​soybean imports in 2025 were from the ​United States, with which Jakarta is negotiating ⁠a reciprocal trade agreement. The removal of non-tariff barriers has ​been a longstanding demand of Washington.

Indonesia had agreed ​earlier this year to increase agriculture imports from the United States as a concession in trade negotiations with Washington ​over tariffs.

Deputy Coordinating Food Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said the measures were needed because ‌soybean ⁠imports are concentrated in a limited number of supplier countries, leaving domestic users vulnerable to global price fluctuations and rupiah-to-dollar exchange rate movements.

Of Indonesia's ​total import ​bill of US$1.19 ⁠billion last year, $1.03 billion of shipments were from the United States. Indonesia ​imported 2.56 million metric tons of soybeans ​in ⁠2025, official data show.

A government document reviewed by Reuters showed the new requirements are proposed to ⁠take ​effect on Jan. 1 next ​year.

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Hanif also said the policy would not create a single-gate import ​system.