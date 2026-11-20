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Indonesia had agreed earlier this year to increase agriculture imports from the United States as a concession in trade negotiations with Washington over tariffs.
ndonesia plans to tighten controls on soybean imports by introducing new import permit and inspection requirements, classifying the commodity as essential goods and a strategic staple, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.
About 85 percent of Indonesia's soybean imports in 2025 were from the United States, with which Jakarta is negotiating a reciprocal trade agreement. The removal of non-tariff barriers has been a longstanding demand of Washington.
Indonesia had agreed earlier this year to increase agriculture imports from the United States as a concession in trade negotiations with Washington over tariffs.
Deputy Coordinating Food Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said the measures were needed because soybean imports are concentrated in a limited number of supplier countries, leaving domestic users vulnerable to global price fluctuations and rupiah-to-dollar exchange rate movements.
Of Indonesia's total import bill of US$1.19 billion last year, $1.03 billion of shipments were from the United States. Indonesia imported 2.56 million metric tons of soybeans in 2025, official data show.
A government document reviewed by Reuters showed the new requirements are proposed to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
Hanif also said the policy would not create a single-gate import system.
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