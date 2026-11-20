A Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) C919 aircraft, China's first domestically produced large passenger jet, lands at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport during its verification flight in China's central Hubei province on January 16, 2023. (AFP/STR)

T he United States should refuse to certify Chinese-made airplanes and pull contracts from defense contractors, including European aerospace manufacturer Airbus, if they do not halt investments in China's aerospace industrial base, a congressional report seen by Reuters said.

The House Select Committee on China said in a report Washington should toughen export controls and restrict investments in China's aerospace sector.

The report also raised concerns that Western governments did not do enough to contain the rise of China's military air power.

"The US and its allies should strengthen export controls and tighten investment restrictions on the aerospace sector to stop the transfer of vital technology that will empower our foremost adversary," said Representative John Moolenaar, the panel's chair and a Michigan Republican, following a year-long investigation.

Airbus declined to comment.

The report said the Federal Aviation Administration should not allow Chinese-manufactured aircraft to fly in the US, noting that China has never released its report into the 2022 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing aircraft and citing subsidies that China has given to state-owned Chinese airplane makers COMAC and AVIC.

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The FAA declined to comment on the report but said it has not certified any Chinese aircraft.