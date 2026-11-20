President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a bilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 20, 2026. (Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau/Muchlis Jr)

Jakarta is pushing to conclude negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by early 2029.

P resident Prabowo Subianto and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping launched negotiations on Friday for a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IC-CEPA), capping a week of high-stakes economic diplomacy on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen.

Held a day after the two-day APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the bilateral talks underscored deepening strategic alignment between Southeast Asia’s largest economy and its top trading partner.

Xi urged both nations to reach an “all-round, high-standard” trade pact at an early date.

He also called for advancing flagship projects like the US$7.3 billion “Whoosh” Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, developed and operated by a joint venture between Indonesian and Chinese state-owned companies, as well as deepening cooperation in energy and mineral resources, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.

“Through our joint efforts, strategic mutual trust between China and Indonesia has continued to deepen, mutually beneficial cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and the construction of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future has reached a new level,” Xi said.

Xi also called on the two countries to strengthen communication and solidarity, deepen cooperation across sectors and build political trust to jointly guard against external risks.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo, Xi discuss future South China Sea cooperation