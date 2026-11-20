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Indonesia had earlier cut 31 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) from its piped natural gas exports to Singapore in October, diverting supply to its domestic power sector.
ingapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said on Friday that Indonesia had fully restored its piped natural gas supply to the city-state on Nov. 12.
A ministry spokesperson added that there had been "no further notification of supply reduction".
Indonesia had earlier cut 31 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) from its piped natural gas exports to Singapore in October, diverting supply to its domestic power sector.
Singapore's Energy Market Authority said at the time that the total reduction amounted to 17 billion British thermal units per day (bbtud) over a period of 18 days, which is "less than 2 percent of our total daily gas demand of more than 1,000 bbtud".
Indonesia's energy ministry and upstream regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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