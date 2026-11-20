Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shakes hands with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 6, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Indonesia had earlier cut 31 ​million standard cubic feet of gas ​per day (mmscfd) from its piped natural gas exports to Singapore in October, diverting ​supply to its domestic power ​sector.

S ingapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said on ​Friday that Indonesia had fully ‌restored its piped natural gas supply to the city-state on Nov. 12.

A ​ministry spokesperson added that ​there had been "no further notification of ⁠supply reduction".

Indonesia had earlier cut 31 ​million standard cubic feet of gas ​per day (mmscfd) from its piped natural gas exports to Singapore in October, diverting ​supply to its domestic power ​sector.

Singapore's Energy Market Authority said at the ‌time ⁠that the total reduction amounted to 17 billion British thermal units per day (bbtud) over a period ​of 18 ​days, ⁠which is "less than 2 percent of our total daily gas ​demand of more than ​1,000 ⁠bbtud".

Indonesia's energy ministry and upstream regulator did not immediately respond to ⁠a ​request for comment.