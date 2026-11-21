Visitors attend a bazaar held in the lobby of a shopping mall in Depok, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Indonesia's economic growth is currently driven by corporate expansion and investment in sectors like downstreaming and infrastructure projects, while consumer spending, especially among the middle class, is facing structural pressures and tightening liquidity.

C onsumer lending growth has slowed down over the past year as strained household spending power weighs on borrowing demand, while banks increasingly shift their focus toward lower-risk corporate borrowers.

Analysts warn that the shift could result in rising unabsorbed loans, potentially putting pressure on businesses that rely on consumer financing.

According to data from Bank Indonesia (BI), consumer loans have continued to decline since the beginning of the year. In January, consumer credit growth stood at 6.58 percent year-on-year (yoy). It has since trended slower, experiencing a slight uptick in April after the Idul Fitri holiday, before sliding to 4.73 percent in October.

Consumer loans have lagged far behind other segments, namely investment and working capital credit, which grew by 21.32 percent and 12.99 percent, respectively, propping up strong overall bank loan growth of 13.21 percent yoy in October.

This trend is apparent among Indonesia’s big banks, where overall lending increased on the back of corporate loans, while consumer loan growth waned.

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The country’s largest private lender, Bank Central Asia (BCA), saw its consumer credit growth contract by 2.2 percent yoy in September, dragged down primarily by a 20.6 percent drop in vehicle loans.