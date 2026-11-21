An illustration of Indonesian and European Union flags on a table (Shutterstock/Fly Of Swallow Studio)

The deal will likely come into effect in early 2027 as the European Parliament still needs to sign off and both the EU and Indonesia need to complete internal procedures.

I ndonesia and the European Union signed a comprehensive trade agreement and investment protection agreement on Saturday after 10 years of negotiations, the European Commission said in a statement.

The deal will likely come into effect in early 2027 as the European Parliament still needs to sign off and both the EU and Indonesia need to complete internal procedures.

The deal, initially concluded in September 2025, is part of the bloc's efforts to diversify trade and offset the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Both sides will remove import duties on more than 90 percent of products, including Indonesia's duties on EU automotive exports, currently reaching up to 50 percent.

The deal is expected to cut EU exporters' duty bill by 650 million euro (US$713 million).

Indonesia is set to remove duties on most EU agricultural exports and the agreement protects 221 EU geographical indications. The EU currently exports around 1 billion euro per year of agri-food products to Indonesia.