US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2026. (AFP/Alex Wroblewski)

Washington previously moved to close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China.

P resident Donald Trump threatened on Friday to impose a "tremendous tax" on US companies that build their data centers overseas, signaling a new push to try and cut China off from advanced computing power.

"We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. If they do that, they can. But we're going to put a tremendous tax on them," Trump told a news conference in Washington.

"China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen."

On Monday, Washington moved to close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent AI computing power from data centers in Southeast Asia and elsewhere that run on US hardware not available for export to China.

The new export controls require data centers anywhere in the world to have a US license to provide large volumes of computing power from advanced chips to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other territories under US embargoes.

The breakneck development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology depends heavily on the construction of large electricity-hungry data centers, which have sparked political backlash in communities across the United States.

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The data centers have pushed electricity rates higher, emit air pollution and consume vast amounts of water.

Trump cautioned that any slowdown in data center construction in the United States would impact its lead in AI, which his administration refers to as Super Intelligence (SI).

"Whoever wins SI, wins. And you want to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you. Make them pay your community," he said.

"But take advantage. Don't shut them off."

He also alluded to other unspecified "penalties" the administration could put on companies that build data centers abroad.