An oil palm plantation in Siak regency, Riau, is pictured on April 26, 2022. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

RAPP said it had learned of the government's decision through media reports and was still awaiting official notification.

T he government’s forest area task force has revoked the forest utilization permit (PBPH) of pulp producer PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT RAPP), part of APRIL Group owned by local tycoon Sukanto Tanoto, in Riau Islands province.

The task force’s spokesperson Barita Simanjuntak stated in a press release on Friday that the government had imposed an administrative sanction on RAPP by revoking its license to operate across approximately 338,536 hectares of land.

He explained that the revocation was prompted by several violations, including recurring peatland fires, an illegal oil palm plantation covering 18,362.74 ha, about 541.46 ha of illegal mining clearing and damage to approximately 211.54 ha of protected areas.

The task force also identified issues with the protection of buffer zones surrounding Tesso Nilo National Park in Riau Islands, which has impacted the habitat of the Sumatran elephants.

“With the revocation of its license, all activities within PT RAPP’s licensed area are halted, and the land will revert to state control,” Barita stated, while noting that the company remained obligated to fulfill environmental restoration and legal responsibilities.

In response, RAPP said it had learned of the decision to revoke its forestry concession permits only through media reports. Nevertheless, the company respects the government's authority and will continue to engage constructively with the relevant authorities.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"At present, the company is awaiting official notification and further clarification. We will provide a response through the appropriate channels once we have received them," the company said in a statement on Friday.