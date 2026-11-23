While developers want the bill to clear regulatory hurdles, a housing policy expert says it must also tackle fragmented policies and better reflect changing housing needs.

T he Real Estate Indonesia (REI) has urged the government to complete its long-planned omnibus law on housing, saying it must resolve overlapping regulations and bureaucratic hurdles that have hindered development and investment.

REI deputy chairman Bambang Ekajaya said the legislation was needed to harmonize regulations on land administration, spatial planning, licensing, taxation and housing financing, which involved multiple government institutions and regional administrations.

“The housing omnibus law has been proposed for a long time, and the situation is indeed urgent,” he told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The call comes after the Housing and Settlements Ministry (PKP) said it would accelerate discussions on the proposed legislation.

Bambang said overlapping regulations had complicated development, particularly in the licensing process. “The regulations overlap. We need one [set of] rules that can harmonize the various interests across these different aspects.”

He cited the classification of protected rice fields, known as Lahan Sawah Dilindungi (LSD), as one example of how land use rules constrained housing supply. He said housing development had been held up when green areas were classified as protected rice fields, even though developers had already secured permits.

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“We hope it can be completed within this quarter or, at the latest, by [the end of] the next quarter,” he said.