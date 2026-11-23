This photograph shows a logo of artificial intelligence displayed on a smartphone's screen in Brussels, Belgium on June 10, 2026. (AFP/Nicolas Tucat)

A joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Google Cloud reveals that agentic AI could unlock over US$350 billion in enterprise value, equal to 9 percent of Southeast Asia's GDP in 2025.

Agentic artificial intelligence presents an unprecedented economic prize for Southeast Asia.

A joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Google Cloud reveals that agentic AI could unlock over US$350 billion in enterprise value. This equals 9 percent of the region’s GDP in 2025.

For Indonesia, the largest economy in the region, capturing this potential is an urgent priority. Although leading Southeast Asian enterprises are forging ahead, the broader market remains on the sidelines. The region’s AI maturity score stands at 41 out of 100. It trails the global benchmark of 48, placing it in the “emerging” category.

While waiting may seem risk averse, market conditions are moving fast. Globally, future-built enterprises in the top tier of AI maturity unlocked five times more value from AI in 2025 than peers. This highlights the importance of enterprises in closing this capability gap.

To build market leadership and capture outsized AI value, Indonesian firms can focus on five practical shifts.

Realizing tangible value from agentic AI in Southeast Asia

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Winning in this new reality demands decisive action to empower delivery leaders, anchor targets in revenue, scale high-impact workflows, build durable technical foundations and mobilize human-agent teams.

Leading enterprises in Southeast Asia are already taking a lead in realizing this value.

For example, a major Asian industrial manufacturer restructured its procure-to-pay workflow using agentic AI to detect historical pricing variances and provide forward-looking spending transparency across categories.

This deployment generated $50 million in annualized procurement cost savings, demonstrating that AI can deliver substantial economic impact when enterprises apply it to core operations.

Bridging the path to fivefold AI value

As Mark Micallef, managing director, Southeast Asia (Google Cloud), puts it: “Enterprise AI is crossing a critical threshold from isolated experimentation to core operational reality. The bottleneck across Southeast Asia is no longer access to sophisticated models, but architecting the underlying data pipelines, integration layers and governance required to put AI safely into mission-critical workflows. Organizations that build a unified platform layer are the ones turning early momentum into measurable fivefold returns.”

Capturing a fivefold return starts with focused execution across five key areas.

First, empower AI leaders with real authority. Genuine operational authority offers a platform to deliver rapid progress. When AI leaders hold clear mandates, capital control and cross-functional accountability, they can steer measurable business returns. Strong governance embeds dedicated AI leadership across both the corporate C-suite and operating business units.

In Indonesia, a major telecommunications, media and technology enterprise demonstrates this operating model by running a future-built delivery structure. It coordinates execution between a dedicated central competence unit and empowered business teams with defined responsibilities, establishing cross-functional clarity across the business.

Globally, enterprises operating this dual model generate 50 percent more revenue growth than the regional average.

Second, expand beyond efficiency to capture bold top-line growth. Southeast Asian enterprises have built strong efficiency momentum, identifying 30 percent of their operating cost base and 25 percent of revenue as addressable by AI.

Future-built global enterprises widen that lens, identifying AI opportunities across 41 percent of operating costs and 42 percent of revenue. Pairing proven cost discipline with bold revenue ambition helps regional leaders capture the full commercial prize.

Leaders can drive an ambition-led transformation across three key levers:

Set bold revenue targets. Anchor ambitions in commercial growth, as cost reduction captures only half the prize.

Translate targets into KPIs. Divide targets into clear performance metrics that hold business units accountable.

Align market expectations. Communicate growth targets and execution milestones transparently to reinforce investor confidence.

A global bank targeted a $1 billion uplift by 2027 and cascaded this ambition into 10 “Big Rock” projects across the business with clear accountability for each project. The bank shared these targets during its 2025 Investor Day, boosting market confidence and aligning execution incentives with market expectations.

Third, scale fewer, high-impact workflows across the enterprise. Many regional enterprises already run AI in production, creating a strong foundation for wider adoption. Expanding these early wins beyond single business units unlocks enterprise-wide value.

BCG research shows that redesigning core operational workflows at scale delivers double-digit gains across productivity, revenue and cost performance. Proven examples include credit decisions in financial services and demand forecasting in consumer goods.

Leaders capture these returns by focusing resources on three core priorities:

Reshape high-value workflows. Focus capital on high-impact core processes rather than low-complexity pilots.

Scale beyond sandboxes. Expand deployment past isolated test beds and business units with structured harnesses and organizational guardrails.

Accelerate adoption. Roll out shared-use cases, deployment lessons and reusable playbooks across divisions.

Fourth, build an integrated AI platform for scalable impact. Coherent digital infrastructure turns early AI investments into sustainable returns. Today, nine in 10 enterprises across Southeast Asia are still building the capabilities needed to deploy autonomous agents.

Future-built enterprises look beyond standalone tools and individual large language models. Instead, they construct an agent-ready architecture that functions like a department store.

In this model, the structural platform outlives shifting technology cycles. The architecture sets the stage for new tools and scales agents without sprawl, allowing businesses to adapt as market conditions shift:

An agent-ready data layer. Establish basic data capabilities, including data structuring, access controls, security protocols, metadata and standards.

Centralized AI platform. Connect cloud-native tools with legacy systems using a unified knowledge layer.

Enterprise-wide guardrails. Implement controls to govern memory handling, context retention, bounded autonomy, evaluation, and rollback execution.

Fifth, supercharge employees to work in human-AI teams. Frontline adoption is underway, with 78 percent of regional employees reporting using AI tools regularly. However, switching between fragmented systems can create barriers for employees. This friction prevents enterprises from converting individual tool usage into collective operational productivity.

Future-built enterprises resolve this friction by redesigning jobs around human-agent collaboration. In these teams, specialized agents execute complex procedural work while human professionals steer strategy and authorize consequential decisions. This operating structure delivers substantial productivity gains.

Rather than restricting access or leaving staff to bring unsanctioned tools into the workplace, leaders provide secure, enterprise-grade systems backed by clear usage standards and structured skills training.

Setting the pace for Indonesia’s next growth surge

Southeast Asia stands at a pivotal digital moment, well positioned to leapfrog legacy stages of development. Scaling the region’s AI foundations across core workflows can provide a path to unlock fivefold economic return.

By pairing sharp strategic focus with enterprise-wide AI, Indonesian firms can build a lasting competitive advantage. This strategic shift positions Indonesia to lead as the regional benchmark for commercial growth.

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The writer is a managing director & partner at Boston Consulting Group.