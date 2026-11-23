Green SM, affiliate of Vietnamese automaker VinFast, launched its two-wheel service in Jakarta on Sept. 16, following its initial entry into electric taxi market in December 2024.

V ietnamese electric mobility operator Green SM, an affiliate of automaker VinFast, has abruptly discontinued its electric motorcycle ride-hailing service in Indonesia, ending its two-wheel expansion barely two months after its debut.

Green SM Bike ceased operations on Friday, the company announced in a statement published on its official Instagram account, citing “continuous efforts to refine our services to better align with the needs of the Indonesian market” as the reason.

The shutdown does not affect the company’s ride-hailing application or its four-wheel electric vehicle services, comprising Green Car, Green Premium and Green Limo, which will continue operating as usual across Greater Jakarta area, the company claimed.

Read also: BYD, VinFast to start local EV production in March, govt says

The company will refund all drivers’ security deposits and prepaid rental fees for unused periods, while outstanding earnings and incentives will be settled according to individual partner agreements. Customers will also receive refunds for remaining in-app balances and unused vouchers.

Drivers would also be needed to return the bikes starting on Saturday, with eligible drivers given priority to transition to Green SM's car-hailing fleet.

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Green SM launched its two-wheel service in Jakarta on Sept. 16, following its initial entry into electric taxi market in December 2024, describing Indonesia as its first international market for the motorcycle business and a key step in building an all-electric mobility ecosystem.