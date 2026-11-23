A visitor takes a photo of a screen displaying the Jakarta Composite index at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in South Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and President Prabowo Subianto reportedly spoke by phone on Nov. 10, during which Fernandez said the firm did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia’s market status.

T he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index rose 1.35 percent to 5,215.9 on Monday after reports emerged that global index provider MSCI “did not necessarily intend to downgrade” Indonesia's stock market, a message conveyed during a phone call between its CEO and President Prabowo Subianto.

Analysts welcomed the phone call as a “more constructive” channel of communication between the government and MSCI, but cautioned that market stability would ultimately hinge on how Jakarta addresses the index provider’s concerns.

The benchmark index opened the day down 0.24 percent, in line with other Asian markets, which retreated on concerns over a potential artificial intelligence stock bubble and the prospect of further United States Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

However, it reversed course less than an hour later after Bloomberg reported that MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and President Prabowo had spoken by phone on Nov. 10 in a call brokered by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio, who also serves as an informal adviser to the administration. Rosan Roeslani, CEO of state asset fund Danantara, and several other close aides also joined the call.

According to the report, Fernandez said MSCI was willing to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia's stock market status, a threat raised in the index provider's October report. Instead, the firm would continue advising Indonesian officials on the measures needed to meet its standards.

Those measures include removing individuals with political affiliations from the board of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), which MSCI considers to have potential conflicts of interest and believes should take more robust action, without naming any specific individuals.

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They also include improving communication with investors and providing clearer rules around issues such as the high shareholding concentration list, as well as the criteria and timing for changes to the LQ45, an index of 45 of Indonesia’s most liquid stocks.