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MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and President Prabowo Subianto spoke for more than an hour on a Nov. 10 conference call brokered by Ray Dalio.
SCI CEO Henry Fernandez conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status in recent talks with President Prabowo Subianto, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the discussion.
Fernandez and Prabowo spoke for more than an hour on a Nov. 10 conference call brokered by Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates who has acted as an informal adviser to Indonesia's government, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. MSCI, Dalio and a spokesperson for Indonesia's president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Indonesia faces scrutiny from MSCI after the global index provider warned the country's stocks could be removed from its indexes in 2027 and the market relegated two steps down from an emerging market to "standalone" status, bypassing the frontier rating.
A few other close aides also dialed into the call with Dalio, along with Rosan Roeslani, the CEO of the state asset fund Danantara, the report said.
Danantara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fernandez said during the call that MSCI did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia and instead would continue to advise Indonesian officials on the steps they would need to take to ensure they meet the necessary standards, according to the report.
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