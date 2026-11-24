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Way Kambas is a critical refuge for endangered Sumatran wildlife, sheltering an estimated 180 wild elephants, or more than 10 percent of the island's remaining population, alongside critically endangered Sumatran tigers and rhinos.
tate asset fund Danantara plans to develop hotels and other commercial facilities at Way Kambas National Park, Lampung province, claiming that it can turn nature-based tourism into a revenue stream for wildlife conservation and efforts to ease conflict between elephants and nearby communities.
The project would serve as a pilot for a model that could be replicated at other national parks if successful, Danantara chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani said on Monday.
“Our role at Danantara is in developing the commercial area [...] including building hotels that blend with nature,” Rosan told reporters.
Danantara will oversee all commercial development, including luxury hotels designed to blend into the natural surroundings, drawing on ecotourism models in Tanzania and other African countries that have established internationally recognized wildlife tourism destinations.
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A technical team would begin work on Nov. 27 to refine the plans, Rosan added, with the fund and the government expected to meet again soon to discuss implementation.
The Forestry Ministry, meanwhile, will oversee basic infrastructure and conservation operations through a public service agency, a structure intended to give park managers greater financial flexibility to improve animal welfare and strengthen forest patrols.
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