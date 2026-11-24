Unpaved roads cut through a newly built residential area in the Central Kalimantan city of Palangka Raya on June 18, 2026. (Antara/Auliya Rahman)

The long-planned bill aims to bring all laws and regulations related to public housing under a single legislative umbrella, in a bid to unravel overlapping regulations across multiple agencies and institutions that have hindered development.

T he government and the House of Representatives have begun the formal process of drafting the long-awaited omnibus bill on housing, which is hoped to sort out the complex red tape restricting the sector.

On Monday the House Legislation Body (Baleg) held a meeting about the bill with Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait, along with officials from other ministries and agencies.

“When a law is created but is not actionable, that means it is useless. [...] I think it’s very important, that is why this housing law should be an omnibus law,” said Baleg chair Bob Hasan.

One such "useless" law Bob cited was the 2016 Law on the Public Housing and Settlement Management Board (BP Tapera).

BP Tapera commissioner Heru Pudyo Nugroho told Monday’s meeting that the government agency had been unable to execute its mandates due to public backlash.

Read also: Tapera in limbo after Constitutional Court strikes down law

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The planned omnibus law intends to simplify the country’s housing laws and regulations, specifically Law No. 4/2016 on BP Tapera, Law No. 1/2011 on housing and residential areas and Law No. 4/2011 on apartments, by bringing them together under a single piece of legislation.