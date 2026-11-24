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MSCI stressed in a statement on Tuesday that “there has been no change to MSCI’s consultation process of the proposal announced on Oct. 15, which remains in effect”.
he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) faces renewed pressure after global index provider MSCI denied reports of a softer stance on a potential downgrade to standalone market status, while the bourse's appeal is further undermined by a growing number of companies seeking to go private amid tighter regulations.
The IDX Composite index has seen sharp swings this week amid conflicting reports about MSCI’s stance toward Indonesia’s stock market.
On Monday, the benchmark index reversed early losses to close 1.35 percent higher at 5,215.9 after Bloomberg reported on recent private talks between MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez and President Prabowo Subianto. During the talk, the former reportedly assured the President that the firm “did not intend to downgrade” Indonesia’s stock market to standalone market status.
Stocks extended their gains at Tuesday’s open, rising another 1.29 percent in line with other Asian markets, which rallied on news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s return. However, the IDX Composite slipped into negative territory after MSCI formally denied the report, before rebounding to close the day at 5,241.6.
MSCI stressed in a statement on Tuesday that “there has been no change to MSCI’s consultation process of the proposal announced on Oct. 15, which remains in effect”.
The consultation period remains open through April 30, 2027, and MSCI’s final decision on the reclassification of Indonesia is set to be announced on or before June 30 that year.
Read also: MSCI denies reports of possible downgrade reprieve for Indonesia
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