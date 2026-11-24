Heavy equipment operate on March 4, 2011, at the Binungan coal mine belonging to PT Berau Coal in Berau regency, East Kalimantan. ( JP/Indra Harsaputra)

The government is evaluating the mechanism by which the state's 70 percent share will be calculated, either via equity ownership or as a share of the revenue generated, according to the senior energy minister.

T he government is still formulating a mechanism to ensure that the state would accrue at least 70 percent of the benefits from mining business licenses (IUP) as directed by President Prabowo Subianto, the senior energy minister has said.

"We are currently discussing what the specific formula will look like," Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also the energy and mineral resources minister, said on Monday at a press conference in Jakarta.

In particular, he said the government was evaluating whether the state’s share would be calculated based on equity ownership or a share of the revenue generated from natural resources management, especially for future projects.

For existing natural resource operations, Bahlil said the government would push for the whole 70 percent of benefits to go toward state revenue, though he stressed that the government would respect the contracts already agreed with business operators.

He added the government would intensify both policy and technical coordination to ensure that execution of the presidential directive remained within legal bounds, citing Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution as the primary legal foundation for restructuring and optimizing the economic benefits derived from managing the nation's natural wealth.

Maximizing state revenue from the natural resources sector was critical to financing the government's development agenda, Bahlil emphasized.

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Indonesia is the world’s top exporter of coal, nickel and tin as well as a major copper exporter.