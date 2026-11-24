A screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta shows stock quotes on Jan. 2, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A) (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

MSCI stressed that “there has been no change to the firm's consultation process of the proposal announced on Oct. 15, which remains in effect”.

G lobal index provider MSCI has dismissed reports that it was “did not intend to downgrade” Indonesia's stock market to a standalone market during recent talks with the government.

“That assertion is incorrect,” MSCI wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The clarification followed reports that MSCI chief executive officer Henry Fernandez had held a call with President Prabowo Subianto and his close aides on Nov. 10, during which Henry conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a downgrade of Indonesia’s stock market status, according to Bloomberg.

The report said MSCI would continue advising Indonesian officials on the measures needed to meet its standards, including removing politically affiliated individuals from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) board, without naming anyone specifically.

In response, MSCI stressed that “there has been no change to MSCI’s consultation process of the proposal announced on Oct. 15, which remains in effect”.

“MSCI's market classification decisions are made independently following our established methodology, consultation and governance processes. Consultation decisions are publicly announced to the marketplace and all interested parties at the same time,” reads its statement.

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The consultation period remains open through April 30, 2027, and MSCI’s final decision on the reclassification of Indonesia is set to be announced on or before June 30 that year.